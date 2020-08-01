Global  
 

Ferran Torres ready for a new challenge as Man City move edges closer

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Ferran Torres believes he is ready for a new challenge, with Manchester City and Valencia this week agreeing a fee for the winger. Stats Perform News understands City will pay an initial £21.3million (€23m), plus further add-ons, for the Spain Under-21 international. Talks between the clubs are on-going, but an agreement on the wider terms […]

