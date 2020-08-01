Global  
 

Drop the puck for summer hockey: NHL playoffs get under way

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020
TORONTO (AP) — The puck dropped, Carolina’s Jaccob Slavin scored 61 seconds in and teammate Justin Williams fought New York’s Ryan Strome a couple of minutes later. Hockey is back after a hiatus of more than four months. The NHL playoffs got underway Saturday afternoon with Game 1 of the best-of-5 qualifying round between the […]
