Formula 1 British Grand Prix: How to watch, start time & more

Autosport Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
After claiming his 91st Formula 1 pole position Lewis Hamilton will aim for a record seventh British Grand Prix win. Here's how and when you can watch the race
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the British Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the British Grand Prix 02:08

 Facts and figures ahead of the British Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks towin xxxxxx The world champion has more race wins than anyone at Silverstone,and it would be difficult to see anyone stopping him from a seventh victory onthe famous circuit.

F1 British GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Silverstone FP3

 Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time in final practice for the 2020 British Grand Prix ahead of his Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's...
Autosport

Bottas leads 3rd practice for British GP ahead of qualifying

 SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in third and final practice for the British Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Autosport

Verstappen tops FP1 as Nico Hulkenberg returns in P9

Verstappen tops FP1 as Nico Hulkenberg returns in P9 After a weekend of rest, the Formula 1 circus resumed with the first of two weekends at Silverstone, starting with FP1 of the British Grand Prix. Nico...
WorldNews


