Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ashley Cole's theory behind David Luiz's inconsistent performances for Arsenal

Daily Star Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Ashley Cole's theory behind David Luiz's inconsistent performances for ArsenalArsenal defender David Luiz has struggled for form since the restart but he has kept his place in Mikel Arteta's side, and Ashley Cole thinks he knows how to get the Brazilian back to his best
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WHY DAVID LUIZ’S ARSENAL CAREER IS OVER! #WNTT [Video]

WHY DAVID LUIZ’S ARSENAL CAREER IS OVER! #WNTT

FOOTBALL IS BACK! Oh, and so is David Luiz. The Arsenal and former Chelsea centre-back had a shocker against Manchester City in their 3-0 loss in the Premier League. But has he played his final game..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:45Published
David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City [Video]

David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club.The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this

NiftyNI22

N.I. RT @arsenalnewsasit: Ashley Cole's theory behind David Luiz's inconsistent performances for Arsenal https://t.co/iSJCmND5FL 27 minutes ago

arsenalnewsasit

Arsenalnewsasit Ashley Cole's theory behind David Luiz's inconsistent performances for Arsenal https://t.co/iSJCmND5FL 30 minutes ago