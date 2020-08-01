Ashley Cole's theory behind David Luiz's inconsistent performances for Arsenal
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Arsenal defender David Luiz has struggled for form since the restart but he has kept his place in Mikel Arteta's side, and Ashley Cole thinks he knows how to get the Brazilian back to his best
Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club.The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
Tweets about this
N.I. RT @arsenalnewsasit: Ashley Cole's theory behind David Luiz's inconsistent performances for Arsenal https://t.co/iSJCmND5FL 27 minutes ago
Arsenalnewsasit Ashley Cole's theory behind David Luiz's inconsistent performances for Arsenal https://t.co/iSJCmND5FL 30 minutes ago