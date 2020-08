Emeli Sande sings from Wembley roof in strange twist to FA Cup final tradition Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Emeli Sande sang the iconic FA Cup anthem Abide with Me from the roof of Wembley Stadium ahead of the final between Arsenal and Chelsea

