Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following Premier League relegation

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Eddie Howe has stepped down as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent. A 3-1 win over Everton in Howe’s final game in charge on July 26 was not enough to save the club from relegation, ending a five-season stay in the Premier League. Howe, 42, has led Bournemouth in more than 450 games across two spells […]

