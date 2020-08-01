Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following Premier League relegation
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Eddie Howe has stepped down as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent. A 3-1 win over Everton in Howe’s final game in charge on July 26 was not enough to save the club from relegation, ending a five-season stay in the Premier League. Howe, 42, has led Bournemouth in more than 450 games across two spells […]
The post Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following Premier League relegation appeared first on Soccer News.
The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34Published