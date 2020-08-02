Global  
 

German football expert: Jadon Sancho signing now down to Man United

The Sport Review Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
It is up to Manchester United to cough up the money to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to German football expert Raphael Honigstein. The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign Sancho this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s […]

The post German football expert: Jadon Sancho signing now down to Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
