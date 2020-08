Jets coach: Tkachuk hit on Scheifele 'disgusting' Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Jets coach Paul Maurice ripped the Flames' Matthew Tkachuk for what he called "a filthy, dirty kick to the back of the leg" of Mark Scheifele in Saturday's Game 1. 👓 View full article

