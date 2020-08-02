Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads Arsenal to FA Cup triumph

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired Arsenal to a record 14th FA Cup win as the Gunners captain struck twice to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final at an empty Wembley on Saturday. Christian Pulisic had given Chelsea the dream start, but the Blues unravelled after Aubameyang was brought down by Cesar Azpilicueta inside the area and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy 03:45

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final as Mikel Arteta earns first trophy as the Gunners manager.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang [Video]

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his side and his topgoalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they won the 2020 FA Cup, beatingChelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Arteta: Cup win could help Auba stay [Video]

Arteta: Cup win could help Auba stay

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup could be one ingredient that makes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stay at the club

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published
Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot? [Video]

Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot?

A look at the final standing in the race for the Premier League golden boot asJamie Vardy pips Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the title

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Aubameyang leads Arsenal to FA Cup triumph

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired Arsenal to a record 14th FA Cup win as the Gunners captain struck twice to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final at an empty...
Japan Today

FA Cup Final: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gives Arsenal lead against Chelsea

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finishes expertly to score his second goal of the game and put Arsenal 2-1 ahead against Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.
BBC News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal future riding on FA Cup final, says Jermaine Pennant who blasts Gunners – ‘When are they going to learn?’

 Jermaine Pennant has criticised ‘typical’ Arsenal for repeating past mistakes with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract, and believes winning the FA Cup...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this