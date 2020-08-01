Global  
 

F1 Starting Grid 2020 British Grand Prix

F1-Fansite Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
F1 Starting Grid 2020 British Grand PrixF1 Race Event: British Grand Prix Race Track: Silverstone Start time:14:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT Lewis Hamilton starts from pole for the fifth time on Silverstone. The Mercedes team showed they where the fastest team by far. The qualifying lap time of Hamilton is over 1 second faster than Max Verstappen who.....check out full post »
 Facts and figures ahead of the British Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks to win. The world champion has more race wins than anyone at Silverstone, and it would be difficult to see anyone stopping him from a seventh victory on the famous circuit.

