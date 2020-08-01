Red Bull close to new Austria GP contract Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Aug.1 - Red Bull is close to extending its agreement with Formula 1 to host the annual Austrian GP. In March, we reported that the Red Bull Ring owner was yet to decide whether to keep hosting the sport at its circuit in Spielberg beyond 2020. "It will be decided by the end of the.....check out full post » Aug.1 - Red Bull is close to extending its agreement with Formula 1 to host the annual Austrian GP. In March, we reported that the Red Bull Ring owner was yet to decide whether to keep hosting the sport at its circuit in Spielberg beyond 2020. "It will be decided by the end of the.....check out full post » 👓 View full article

