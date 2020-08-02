Global
Watch: Emi Martinez breaks down in tears in post-match interview – PF
Watch: Emi Martinez breaks down in tears in post-match interview – PF
Sunday, 2 August 2020
17 minutes ago
)
Emi Martinez showed how much it meant for him to win the FA Cup with Arsenal
