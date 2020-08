Adedire Mebude to snub Rangers for Manchester City Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Rangers youngster Adedire Mebude is set to join Manchester City in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider. It has been reported that the 16-year-old striker has turned down an offer from the Gers to sign a professional contract. Mebude has come through the Rangers youth academy and is a player for the Scotland […] 👓 View full article

