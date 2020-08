'Howe gave everything to Bournemouth'



Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam reflects on the departure of Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and looks at the profile of manager who could replace him next season in the Championship. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:47 Published 12 hours ago

Redknapp: Howe can get Bournemouth back



Former Bournemouth manager Harry Redknapp has backed Eddie Howe to get the club back into the Premier League following their relegation. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:03 Published 5 days ago