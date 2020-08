Ronnie O’Sullivan’s devastated daughter tells of icon’s granddaughter snubs Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s daughter has lashed out at the snooker legend before he begins his quest to win a sixth World Championship at the Crucible Theatre on Sunday afternoon Ronnie O’Sullivan’s daughter has lashed out at the snooker legend before he begins his quest to win a sixth World Championship at the Crucible Theatre on Sunday afternoon 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this