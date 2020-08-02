Global  
 

Vettel says Ferrari not slowing him down

F1-Fansite Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Vettel says Ferrari not slowing him downAug.2 - Sebastian Vettel says he does not suspect that Ferrari is deliberately trying to slow him down. It comes after the German's former boss, Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko, said at Silverstone that a sudden power boost for Charles Leclerc in qualifying was "a mystery". "It is a mystery to us where Leclerc.....check out full post »
Ferrari - Back On Track @ Mugello [Video]

Ferrari - Back On Track @ Mugello

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were back in action for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow during a test day using the 2018 car at the Mugello circuit. Its purpose was for the drivers to get back in..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 04:54Published
Sebastian Vettel about getting back on track [Video]

Sebastian Vettel about getting back on track

Sebastian Vettel about getting back on track - “I was glad to get back in the cockpit after a break that was even longer than the usual winter one. I was also very pleased to see all the guys from..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 03:54Published
Vettel expects tight margins at Austria double-header [Video]

Vettel expects tight margins at Austria double-header

Sebastian Vettel believes the back-to-back races in Austria at the start of the Formula One season will be decided on slim margins and his Ferrari team will need to fine-tune their racing strategy to..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Wolff: Vettel would be a 'huge coup' for Aston Martin

 Aug.2 - F1 legend Gerhard Berger says he would "totally understand" if Sebastian Vettel signs up with Racing Point for 2021. "I would say that he would clearly...
F1-Fansite Also reported by •Autosport

Verstappen sets fastest time in practice at British GP

 SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the first practice session for the British Grand Prix on Friday and Ferrari driver Sebastian...
Seattle Times


