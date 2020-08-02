Global  
 

US Open: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from 2020 tournament over coronavirus concerns

talkSPORT Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Nick Kyrgios will not play at this year’s US Open having made the decision to withdraw from the Flushing Meadows major because of his concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. World number 40 Kyrgios said his decision ‘hurts me at my core’, while criticising some of his fellow players in a video posted on social media. […]
