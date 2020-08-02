Global  
 

Pochettino opens door to coaching Barcelona: You never know what will happen

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Mauricio Pochettino has seemingly opened the door to potentially coaching Barcelona after expressing regret for showing them “disrespect” with comments he made in 2018. Pochettino’s managerial career is most synonymous with Tottenham, where he spent five years until 2019, but Espanyol is where he first made his name and spent most of his playing days. Across […]
