|
Pochettino opens door to coaching Barcelona: You never know what will happen
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Mauricio Pochettino has seemingly opened the door to potentially coaching Barcelona after expressing regret for showing them “disrespect” with comments he made in 2018. Pochettino’s managerial career is most synonymous with Tottenham, where he spent five years until 2019, but Espanyol is where he first made his name and spent most of his playing days. Across […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this