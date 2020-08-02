Next Bournemouth manager odds: John Terry and Chris Hughton among early favourites as Eddie Howe leaves Cherries
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () Bournemouth have begun their hunt for a new manager following the departure of club legend Eddie Howe on Saturday night. Howe, 42, leaves Dean Court after eight years as Cherries boss, which was his second spell in charge following his first period between 2008 and 2011. Howe is undeniably a Bournemouth hero, but there are […]
Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.