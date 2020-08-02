Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Next Bournemouth manager odds: John Terry and Chris Hughton among early favourites as Eddie Howe leaves Cherries

talkSPORT Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Bournemouth have begun their hunt for a new manager following the departure of club legend Eddie Howe on Saturday night. Howe, 42, leaves Dean Court after eight years as Cherries boss, which was his second spell in charge following his first period between 2008 and 2011. Howe is undeniably a Bournemouth hero, but there are […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation

Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation 00:34

 Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who will replace Howe at Bournemouth? [Video]

Who will replace Howe at Bournemouth?

Mark McAdam assesses the early frontrunners being discussed as possible replacements to Eddie Howe as Bournemouth manager.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:44Published
'Howe gave everything to Bournemouth' [Video]

'Howe gave everything to Bournemouth'

Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam reflects on the departure of Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and looks at the profile of manager who could replace him next season in the Championship.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:47Published
Redknapp: Howe can get Bournemouth back [Video]

Redknapp: Howe can get Bournemouth back

Former Bournemouth manager Harry Redknapp has backed Eddie Howe to get the club back into the Premier League following their relegation.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz Next Bournemouth manager odds: Johnson among early favourites https://t.co/dMC91iecb5 https://t.co/alWWbx6Ah2 2 hours ago

bristolcitylive

Bristol City Live It's an inevitable and common sense link #BristolCity 🔴⚪ https://t.co/Bdwc7Rhtni 2 hours ago

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz Bristol City next manager odds: Howe's Bournemouth exit shakes up the market https://t.co/zPMr4YYuyx https://t.co/mzaS0IVADF 3 hours ago

Jonesy1_

Jonesy @AskPaddyPower Odds on Mark Molesley to be the next AFC Bournemouth Manager 3 hours ago

79wolfie

Mark Wolfe @RequestABet - can you please offer me odds on Garry Monk to be the next Bournemouth Manager please? 4 hours ago

OliPlays13

Oli Chris Hughton odds on for next Bournemouth manager? https://t.co/7452070eHf 12 hours ago

nathanshort1

Nathan @SkyBet can I get odds on mark Moseley becoming the next permanent Bournemouth manager? 15 hours ago

79wolfie

Mark Wolfe @SkyBetHelp Can you please offer me odds on my original tweet now - Garry Monk to be the next Bournemouth Manager? 15 hours ago