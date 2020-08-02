Global  
 

Barcelona rule out Neymar and Lautaro Martinez deals as giants react to COVID crisis

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 2 August 2020
Barcelona have conceded they lack the financial muscle to sign Neymar or Lautaro Martinez – warning there could be “three or four years” of economic strain for Europe’s top clubs. Until the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Europe, Barcelona looked sure to make a major play for Inter striker Martinez in the close season. They might also have been […]
