Ted Cheeseman emotional after career-saving win and gambling addiction torment Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Ted Cheeseman picked up a crucial victory over Sam Egginton on the opening night of Matchroom's Fight Camp, admitting he would have retired had the decision not gone his way Ted Cheeseman picked up a crucial victory over Sam Egginton on the opening night of Matchroom's Fight Camp, admitting he would have retired had the decision not gone his way 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this