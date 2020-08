Kevin Magnussen crashes out on 2nd lap of British GP after standing pre-race Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Kevin Magnussen chose to stand in anti-racism protest before British Grand Prix after kneeling in Austria, and the Haas driver then crashed out at Silverstone as he collided with Alex Albon Kevin Magnussen chose to stand in anti-racism protest before British Grand Prix after kneeling in Austria, and the Haas driver then crashed out at Silverstone as he collided with Alex Albon 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this