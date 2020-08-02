Global  
 

Harry Redknapp surprised to see Eddie Howe leave Bournemouth but says ‘plenty of clubs’ will want him

talkSPORT Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Former Bournemouth boss Harry Redknapp admitted he’s surprised to see Eddie Howe leave his post as Cherries boss. Howe and the club parted company on Saturday night following their relegation from the Premier League in 2019/20. The search for a new manager has already begun but Redknapp told talkSPORT he expected Howe to stay at […]
News video: Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation

Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation 00:34

 Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.

