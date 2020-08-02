Global  
 

National League promotion final: Harrogate Town beat Notts County 3-1 to secure place in League Two

BBC Sport Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Harrogate will play in the English Football League for the first time after beating Notts County in the National League promotion final.
National League promotion final: Harrogate Town v Notts County

 BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- Notts County, aiming to seal their English Football League return, face a Harrogate side bidding for an historic...
All about promoted Harrogate Town as they join Port Vale and Stoke City in EFL

All about promoted Harrogate Town as they join Port Vale and Stoke City in EFL Harrogate Town have beaten Notts County in the National League play-off final and are into the Football League for the first time
Harrogate v Notts County: Live stream, TV details, how to watch

Harrogate v Notts County: Live stream, TV details, how to watch Notts County will play Harrogate Town at Wembley for a place in League Two next season
