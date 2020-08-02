Global  
 

Harrogate Town promoted to Football League for first time in their history with 3-1 play-off final win over Notts County

talkSPORT Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Harrogate Town beat Notts County 3-1 in the National League play-off final to claim a place in the Football League for the first time in their history on Sunday. It was delight for the victors but utter desolation for the defeated side, who were previously known as the oldest Football League club before their 2018-19 […]
