Chris Grether RT @JonRothstein: BREAKING: Iowa's Luka Garza will withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to school next season, he announced. The B… 10 seconds ago Josh Tranel RT @GoodmanHoops: BREAKING: Iowa star Luka Garza tells @Stadium he will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Hawkeyes for his seni… 2 minutes ago