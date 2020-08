SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make splashdown Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. The return clears the way for another SpaceX crew launch as early as next month and possible tourist flights next year.