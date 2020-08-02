You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump



The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53 Published 2 days ago US President Trump suspends work visas till year end



The Trump administration on Monday suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marked the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on June 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to take action on a what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to...

SeattlePI.com 35 minutes ago Also reported by • Newsmax



Tweets about this