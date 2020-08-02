'Trump to take broad action on Chinese software'

Sunday, 2 August 2020 () Donald Trump plans to take action on a what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Pompeo's remarks followed reports that Microsoft is in advanced talks to buy the US operations of TikTok.
President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government. The...
The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be..
