IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump plans to take action on a what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Pompeo's remarks followed reports that Microsoft is in advanced talks to buy the US operations of TikTok.
Video Credit: Wochit News
Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

 President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government. The...

Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software

 NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to take action on a what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to...
