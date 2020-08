Nicholas Castellanos homers twice, Reds edge out Tigers, 4-3 Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The Cincinnati Reds edged out the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader. Nicholas Castellanos jacked a pair of home runs in the 4-3 win. Cincinnati is still three games back of Chicago for first place in the NL Central.

