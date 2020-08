World Snooker Championship: Kurt Maflin avoids conceding the frame with great pot Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Qualifier Kurt Maflin hits "one of the best pots you'll ever see" under pressure to save the frame in his tightly-contested opening match against David Gilbert. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Andy Vermaut World Snooker Championship: Kurt Maflin avoids conceding the frame with great pot https://t.co/MFiul2vphL https://t.co/1XRVpdvQ7g 5 minutes ago Sokkaa_RSS World Snooker Championship: Kurt Maflin avoids conceding the frame with great pot https://t.co/aEOlf91uPX https://t.co/B7wIKPEbix 6 minutes ago Richard Smedley RT @WeAreWST: Can David Gilbert overturn Kurt Maflin's 5-4 first round lead tonight? [Resumes 7pm] The first to ten is into the last 16 of… 2 hours ago World Snooker Tour Can David Gilbert overturn Kurt Maflin's 5-4 first round lead tonight? [Resumes 7pm] The first to ten is into the… https://t.co/nNHmiNjGLk 4 hours ago ola RT @Eurosport_UK: An 'extraordinary' fluke from David Gilbert... just look at poor Kurt Maflin's reaction! 😄 🔴 Watch the World Snooker Cha… 1 day ago Eurosport UK An 'extraordinary' fluke from David Gilbert... just look at poor Kurt Maflin's reaction! 😄 🔴 Watch the World Snook… https://t.co/tZAgj64lX9 1 day ago riventrikanr David Gilbert vs Kurt Maflin Snooker Ways to Watch - World Championship [REPORT] Highlights https://t.co/JKJQnafrb7 https://t.co/OZfLwuNZb8 1 day ago rogersmash David Gilbert vs Kurt Maflin Snooker Ways to Watch - World Championship [REPORT] Stream on any Device… https://t.co/UYonHRiX6t 2 days ago