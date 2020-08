Hart backstops Flyers to win over Bruins in NHL expanded playoffs seeding round Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Carter Hart stopped 34 shots, and the Philadelphia Flyers opened the NHL expanded playoffs seeding round with a 4-1 win over the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins on Sunday. 👓 View full article

