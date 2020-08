You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WXYZ anchors wish Jamie Samuelsen the best in his fight against colon cancer



WXYZ anchors wish Jamie Samuelsen the best in his fight against colon cancer | Brad Galli, Dave LewAllen, and Carolyn Clifford share well-wishes for Jamie and his family Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:31 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this