Fabulous Lewis Hamilton limps to British GP title on flat tyres Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton survived a tense last lap with a deflated and shredded tyre to claim a record seventh win in Sunday's British GP.



The six-time world champion led from lights to flag, and through two Safety Car interventions, before he suffered a front left tyre failure on his final lap. He nursed his... World championship leader Lewis Hamilton survived a tense last lap with a deflated and shredded tyre to claim a record seventh win in Sunday's British GP.The six-time world champion led from lights to flag, and through two Safety Car interventions, before he suffered a front left tyre failure on his final lap. He nursed his 👓 View full article

