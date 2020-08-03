News24.com | Justin Thomas outduels Brooks Koepka for WGC win, golf world No 1 ranking

Global  
 

Justin Thomas outduels Brooks Koepka for WGC win, golf world No 1 ranking

Monday, 3 August 2020
Justin Thomas reclaimed the world No 1 ranking by outduelling defending champion Brooks Koepka down the stretch to win the WGC St Jude Invitational.
