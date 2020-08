You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Transfer Talk: Will Liverpool move for Thiago?



German football journalist Raphael Honigstein says Bayern Munich are 'bracing themselves' for an approach from Liverpool for Thiago Alcantara. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Liverpool defender Joel Matip linked with shock transfer to PSG as Thiago Silva replacement Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Joel Matip in a shock £50million transfer, according to reports. The Liverpool defender managed just 13...

talkSPORT 1 week ago





Tweets about this