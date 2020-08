Post 2020 British F1 GP Press Conference Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

DRIVERS 1 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 3 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by David Coulthard) Q: Max you could have come so close to winning this grand prix, as it turns out, with hindsight, if you hadn’t come in for that pit stop for new tyres......check out full post » DRIVERS 1 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 3 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by David Coulthard) Q: Max you could have come so close to winning this grand prix, as it turns out, with hindsight, if you hadn’t come in for that pit stop for new tyres......check out full post » 👓 View full article