Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '20: A capsule look at 10 contenders

FOX Sports Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The PGA Championship used to have the reputation for producing first-time major champions
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PGA Tour Heads To The Twin Cities This Week For The 3M Open At TPC Twin Cities [Video]

PGA Tour Heads To The Twin Cities This Week For The 3M Open At TPC Twin Cities

The course had been a regular stop on the PGA Tour Champions since 2001, hosting the 3M Championship through 2018. With that event's conclusion, TPC Twin Cities undertook renovations to prepare itself..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:47Published
TPC River Highlands Profile [Video]

TPC River Highlands Profile

TPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship, is a pure shot-making test capable of withstanding the PGA Tour's best players. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:48Published
Report: PGA Championship To Stay In San Francisco [Video]

Report: PGA Championship To Stay In San Francisco

KPIX golf analyst John Abendroth discusses the pending announcement that the PGA of America will keep the PGA Championship in San Francisco, but without fans. Dennis O'Donnell reports. (6-15-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:05Published

Tweets about this