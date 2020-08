You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Serious number of parents considering homeschooling kids due to the pandemic



Four in five parents have thought about homeschooling their little ones for the upcoming school year, according to new research.The poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged children found within that, 43%.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 3 days ago These are the major life moments each generation looks forward to



Seven in 10 worry poor health will limit their life experiences- and Gen Z are more concerned than boomers, according to a new survey.The survey of 2,000 adults in the U.S. split evenly from Gen Z to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on July 7, 2020

Tweets about this