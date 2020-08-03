Rugby league: Todd Payten turns down fulltime head coaching role with Warriors

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vicksburg football working hard under new head coach



Todd McDaniel is the new head coach of the Vicksburg Gators but they are making up for lost time with no Spring practice as they hit the voluntary workouts hard in order to get to know their new head.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:50 Published on June 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources Rugby league: Interim New Zealand Warriors coach Todd Payten 'firming by the day' for permanent role New Zealand Warriors interim coach Todd Payten is 'firming by the day' as replacing Stephen Kearney permanently in the role, according to reports. According to...

New Zealand Herald 5 days ago





Tweets about this