Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rugby league: Todd Payten turns down fulltime head coaching role with Warriors

New Zealand Herald Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Rugby league: Todd Payten turns down fulltime head coaching role with WarriorsNew Zealand Warriors interim head coach Todd Payten has revealed he was offered the job on a fulltime basis, but turned the offer down. Payten, who took over from Stephen Kearney a little over a month ago after Kearney was fired...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vicksburg football working hard under new head coach [Video]

Vicksburg football working hard under new head coach

Todd McDaniel is the new head coach of the Vicksburg Gators but they are making up for lost time with no Spring practice as they hit the voluntary workouts hard in order to get to know their new head..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Rugby league: Interim New Zealand Warriors coach Todd Payten 'firming by the day' for permanent role

Rugby league: Interim New Zealand Warriors coach Todd Payten 'firming by the day' for permanent role New Zealand Warriors interim coach Todd Payten is 'firming by the day' as replacing Stephen Kearney permanently in the role, according to reports. According to...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this