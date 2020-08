England defender Danny Rose says suffering racism is ´everyday life´ Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

England defender Danny Rose has detailed his experiences of being racially profiled, stating: “I just laugh because I know what’s coming”. Rose, who concluded the 2019-20 Premier League season on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham, has previously spoken out over receiving racist abuse on the football field – most notably when representing England at both […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Danny Rose opens up about racist treatment when he returns home England defender Danny Rose has opened up about his experiences of racism in every day life, revealing he was stopped by police in Doncaster last week.

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago





Tweets about this