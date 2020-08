News24.com | Vijay Singh injury allows Emiliano Grillo to play in PGA Championship Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Fiji's Vijay Singh, a three-time major champion, has withdrawn from this week's PGA Championship with an injury, allowing Argentina's Emiliano Grillo into the field. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this