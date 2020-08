Melbourne Victory 2-3 Central Coast Mariners: Late Ruiz-Diaz brace inflicts club-record loss Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Dylan Ruiz-Diaz’s first A-League goals condemned Melbourne Victory to a club-record fifth successive loss as Central Coast Mariners claimed a late 3-2 triumph, ending a lengthy winless run of their own. Rock-bottom Mariners looked set to conclude their A-League season with a sequence of 13 matches without a victory, but 19-year-old substitute Ruiz-Diaz turned things […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this