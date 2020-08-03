Sushant had bipolar disorder: Mumbai police chief

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 3 hours ago Sushant Singh Rajput googled his name hours before death| Oneindia News 01:15 It is emerging now that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai flat in June had repeatedly searched for his own name, that of his former manager Disha Salian and of a mental disorder hours before his death. Mumbai police said that Sushant suffered from...