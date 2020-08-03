Global  
 

Sushant had bipolar disorder: Mumbai police chief

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from bipolar disorder, a mental condition characterised by extreme mood swings, at the time of his death, Mumbai police chief Parambir Singh said on Monday amid clamour by Bihar politicians for a CBI probe.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput googled his name hours before death| Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput googled his name hours before death| Oneindia News 01:15

 It is emerging now that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai flat in June had repeatedly searched for his own name, that of his former manager Disha Salian and of a mental disorder hours before his death. Mumbai police said that Sushant suffered from...

