Kurt Maflin warned for swearing at cue ball during World Snooker Championship first round win over David Gilbert

talkSPORT Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Kurt Maflin was warned for putting his middle finger up at the cue ball during his World Snooker Championship first round match. The 34-year-old took his frustrations out in the 16th frame against David Gilbert. Maflin was on for a maximum 147 break when the white ball hit the yellow to put him out of […]
