3 in the Key on CBC Sports - Swish or Miss

CBC.ca Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
At the half-way point of the tournament, 3 in the Key podcasters Elias El-Zein, Will Macklin and Fuad Ahad talk to CBC Sports basketball FANalayst about how the playing field is leveling out, the brewing rivalry between the Ottawa Blackjacks and the Fraser Valley Bandits, and how serious Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse actually is about playing in the CEBL.
