Samson: What the Mets did wrong with the Yoenis Cespedes situation Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

David Samson sits down to discuss Yoenis Cespedes opting out of the season 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Yoenis Cespedes Disappears Before Game Then Ends Season With Mets



Yoenis Cespedes Disappears Before Game Then Ends Season With Mets On Sunday, the 34-year-old outfielder failed to report for the team's afternoon matchup against the Braves. The Mets then put out a.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this