Heat struggle to contain Fred VanVleet, fall to Raptors in 1st loss inside bubble Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points and the defending NBA champion Raptors added to their strong restart with a 107-103 victory over the Heat. Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points and the defending NBA champion Raptors added to their strong restart with a 107-103 victory over the Heat. 👓 View full article

