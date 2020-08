On anniv of Art 370 repeal, curfew in Srinagar Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a two-day curfew — on August 4 and 5 — in Srinagar as a precautionary measure against possible unrest on Wednesday, the first anniversary of the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A by the Centre. 👓 View full article

