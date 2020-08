Olympic great Katie Ledecky swims with glass of milk on her head Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Don't try this at home and definitely don't try it at your local swimming pool.Olympic swimming great Katie Ledecky has shown her balancing skills in the water are next level while partaking in a social media challenge.The five-time... Don't try this at home and definitely don't try it at your local swimming pool.Olympic swimming great Katie Ledecky has shown her balancing skills in the water are next level while partaking in a social media challenge.The five-time... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this