John Barnes sends message to Jurgen Klopp about Liverpool FC signings

The Sport Review Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
John Barnes believes that Liverpool FC are not in need of “huge signings” this summer and has questioned whether Thiago Alcantara would be a good fit for the Reds. The Reds are likely to be linked with a number of players in the coming weeks and months as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad […]
